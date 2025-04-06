Osaze Urhoghide News: Sufficient defensively

Urhoghide generated one tackle (zero won), 10 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Urhoghide started for a seventh straight match Saturday, still having yet to miss a start. He proved to be solid in the defense, recording one tackle, two interceptions and 10 clearances. He has been soldi in the defense but shouldn't be expected to see much offensive production from the defense, with only four shots and a chance created this campaign.