Oscar Bobb Injury: Close to return

Bobb (leg) was seen in team training earlier this week and is closing in on a return, coach Pep Guardiola said in a press conference. "I think he's in the last part (of recovery), and I think he'll be back soon. But I said that one month ago and still he's not here, so hopefully this time it can happen."

Bobb has been working his way back and was recently spotted in team training this week. Wednesday's match against Tottenham probably come too soon, but he could be available for the next Premier League game against Nottingham Forest next Saturday. Once fully fit, he will likely make several appearances off the bench before earning a start this season.