Bobb is a Norway winger who primarily plays on the right and can operate across the frontline, having come through the Valerenga youth setup before joining Manchester City at 16. He made 26 appearances during the 2023\/24 season as City won the Premier League and the Club World Cup, scoring a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United that was named Premier League Goal of the Month. After suffering a broken leg early the following season, he returned in April and began the current campaign as City's first-choice right winger before moving to Fulham. He has 16 appearances and two goals for Norway and will feature at this summer's World Cup after helping them qualify for the first time in nearly 30 years. Bobb has been dealing with a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen at what stage of his recovery he is and when he will be able to play for his new club.