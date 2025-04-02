Oscar Bobb News: Returns to bench

Bobb (leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Leicester City.

Bobb has finally overcome the leg surgery he underwent ahead of the season, with the attacker returning to a spot on the bench. He will hope to see some minutes soon, as he has yet to make his season debut. He is a young player with plenty of promise after a solid summer campaign, hoping he can restart his push for regular time and potentially a regular rotational spot now that he is fit again.