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Oscar Bobb News: Three crosses in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Bobb generated three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Monday's 3-2 loss against Chelsea.

Bobb started the season opener Monday, beginning his first full season with Fulham as an important member of the attack. He recorded three crosses (all inaccurate) and created one chance, and importantly took four of his side's six corners. He was subbed off in the 67th minute for Shea Charles.

Oscar Bobb
Fulham
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