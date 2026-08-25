Oscar Bobb News: Three crosses in opener
Bobb generated three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Monday's 3-2 loss against Chelsea.
Bobb started the season opener Monday, beginning his first full season with Fulham as an important member of the attack. He recorded three crosses (all inaccurate) and created one chance, and importantly took four of his side's six corners. He was subbed off in the 67th minute for Shea Charles.
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