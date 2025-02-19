Oscar de Marcos News: Will retire after the season

De Marcos announced on Wednesday that he will retire from professional football at the end of the season, as confirmed by the club.

De Marcos will retire at the end of the season after spending 16 years with Athletic Club. In his time with the club, he has become one of the most influential figures in its history, recently tying Iker Muniain for the second-most appearances in club history, with 560. He now trails only the legendary Jose Iribar, who made 614 appearances. During his tenure, the versatile captain helped the team to two Supercopas and one Copa del Rey, solidifying his legacy at the club.