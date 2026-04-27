Oscar Estupinan Injury: Misses Clausura finale with injury

Estupinan was not involved in his team's last game of the season against San Luis due to an undisclosed issue.

Estupinan ended up on the injury list at the very end of the campaign after gaining some momentum in his last few appearances. Both Ettson Ayon and Luca Martinez Dupuy assumed increased roles in his place, and that could remain the case if all of them remain on the squad next season. The Colombian totaled six goals and two assists over 15 Clausura matches, ranking first and second on the squad, respectively, in those categories.