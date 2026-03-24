Oscar Estupinan News: Nets equalizer on Sunday

Estupinan scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Estupinan netted the equalizer from distance in the 20th minute, assisted by Denzell Garcia. Estupinan also recorded a clearance. He has now netted in back-to-back games for the first time this campaign