Oscar Estupinan headshot

Oscar Estupinan News: Nets equalizer on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Estupinan scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Estupinan netted the equalizer from distance in the 20th minute, assisted by Denzell Garcia. Estupinan also recorded a clearance. He has now netted in back-to-back games for the first time this campaign

Oscar Estupinan
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