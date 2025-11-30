Estupinan won four ground duels but didn't threaten the leaders' goal during his final match of the year. He was very consistent and had a great overall output throughout the tournament, scoring a team-high nine goals across 17 starts. Additionally, he achieved 26 shots (12 on goal), 11 chances created and 22 fouls drawn over that span. Estupinan is currently ahead of Angel Zaldivar in the race for a center-forward spot, and that is likely to remain the case if he stays on the roster for the Clausura competition.