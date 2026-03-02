Oscar Estupinan News: Provides assist in victory

Estupinan assisted once to go with one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win against Atlas.

Estupinan created the chance for Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez's first-minute goal through a clever pass, which ended up being the only highlight of the striker's performance. Estupinan has started every Liga MX game since Oct. 24, featuring as his team's main goal-scoring threat. However, he has been replaced by either Ettson Ayon or Luca Martinez Dupuy during the second half in the last two matches. In terms of goal involvements, the former Hull City man has scored twice and logged a pair of assists in seven games played this year.