Oscar Estupinan News: Scores as substitute in draw

Estupinan scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Monterrey.

Estupinan was surprisingly dropped to a bench role, but he ended a five-game scoring drought by converting a penalty kick in stoppage time Friday. He also took the most shots in the match despite playing only 23 minutes, and it could have been an even bigger outing were it not for the impressive saves of goalkeeper Luis Cardenas. The striker has now produced three goals and two assists across 10 games in 2026, tying as Bravos' top player in terms of direct contributions. He could be expected to regain a starting spot at some point in upcoming fixtures, most likely in Luca Martinez Dupuy's place.