Oscar Estupinan News: Scores in loss

Estupinan scored a goal off his lone shot during Saturday's 6-1 loss against Monterrey.

Estupinan saw his side being dominated during the entire contest but made most of the lone chance he had up front, anticipating his marker and the goalkeeper to pick up a through pass and send the ball into the back of the net in the 32nd minute. This was the first goal of the campaign for the forward, who was one of Liga MX's most prolific players in front of the net last season.