Oscar Estupinan News: Scores off bench in draw

Estupinan scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Estupinan converted a penalty kick in stoppage time during a 28-minute appearance against the Roosters. He has now found the net in three of his last four Liga MX games, strengthening his position as the squad's top scorer with five goals this season. While he has had some erratic streaks in recent months, he's usually valuable for shooting numbers, tallying 28 attempts over 13 matches played. He'll aim to avoid further rotation and be selected over Luca Martinez Dupuy in the next few games.