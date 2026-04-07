Oscar Estupinan headshot

Oscar Estupinan News: Scores off bench in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Estupinan scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Estupinan converted a penalty kick in stoppage time during a 28-minute appearance against the Roosters. He has now found the net in three of his last four Liga MX games, strengthening his position as the squad's top scorer with five goals this season. While he has had some erratic streaks in recent months, he's usually valuable for shooting numbers, tallying 28 attempts over 13 matches played. He'll aim to avoid further rotation and be selected over Luca Martinez Dupuy in the next few games.

Oscar Estupinan
Juárez
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now