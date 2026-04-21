Oscar Estupinan News: Scores penalty in loss
Estupinan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Leon.
Estupinan accounted for all the offense Juarez could muster in this loss, as he converted a penalty in the early stages of the second half. Even though Estupinan has been in and out of the lineup lately, he remains Juarez's best attacker by a wide margin. He has four goals in Juarez's last six matches and six overall in the current Clausura campaign.
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