Oscar Estupinan News: Scores penalty in loss

Estupinan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Leon.

Estupinan accounted for all the offense Juarez could muster in this loss, as he converted a penalty in the early stages of the second half. Even though Estupinan has been in and out of the lineup lately, he remains Juarez's best attacker by a wide margin. He has four goals in Juarez's last six matches and six overall in the current Clausura campaign.