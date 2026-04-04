Oscar Estupinan News: Takes one shot in draw

Estupinan recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Puebla.

Estupinan had a quiet outing that marked the end of a two-game scoring run, as he didn't even hit the target this time. He's still the squad's top offensive contributor with four goals and two assists across 12 appearances in 2026 while averaging 2.2 shots (0.8 on goal) per match over that span. Bravos have a few games left to chase playoff spots, so the striker will look to get back on track and regain the consistency that defined him in the Apertura tournament.