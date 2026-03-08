Oscar Garcia News: Allows four goals to Mazatlan
Garcia recorded six saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-2 defeat to Mazatlan.
Garcia managed to stay productive despite the overwhelming defeat, as he faced enough shots on goal to show his reflexes and long-range shot stopping skills. He has made two consecutive starts, but it seems there could still be some rotation between him and Jordan Garcia with the team failing to find defensive stability. Up next is a favorable home clash against Tijuana's struggling offense.
