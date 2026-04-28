Oscar Garcia headshot

Oscar Garcia News: Allows four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Garcia made three saves and conceded four goals during Saturday's 4-1 loss against Toluca.

Garcia can't be blamed for any of the four goals he allowed but from a fantasy perspective such games can rarely become good ones regardless of how many saves a goalkeeper makes. In his case, that wasn't even the case as he finished the campaign with more goals allowed than saves in back-to-back games as Leon's leaky defense are definitely one of the reasons why they will be watching playoffs from home.

Oscar Garcia
Leon
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