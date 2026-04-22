Oscar Garcia News: Allows three goals versus America

Garcia made one save and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against America.

Garcia was beaten by a couple of difficult strikes in the first half and a penalty kick in the 77th minute of a disappointing night, marking the end of a four-game winning streak for his team. He recorded less than three saves for the third consecutive game, while his total increased to four goals conceded in that span. He'll face another challenging matchup in Saturday's trip to Toluca, who have scored 13 goals over their last five home games across all competitions.