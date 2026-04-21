Oscar Garcia headshot

Oscar Garcia News: Beaten by penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Garcia recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Juárez.

Garcia looked composed between the posts and didn't have a lot of work -- the lone goal he allowed came from a penalty scored by Oscar Estupinan. With the way Leon have been playing of late, expect Garcia to remain between the posts as Leon attempt to secure a Liguilla berth in the final two matches of the regular season.

Oscar Garcia
Leon
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