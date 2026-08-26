Oscar Garcia News: Cleansheet in win
Garcia recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 win over Monterrey.
Garcia was sharp throughout the match, making four saves, including two diving stops, to keep Monterrey off the scoresheet. His 78.3 save percentage to start the season reflects a solid campaign so far, highlighted by two clean sheets and a penalty save. His next fixture comes against Atlante, presenting a favorable opportunity to add to those numbers.
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