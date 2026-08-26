Oscar Garcia headshot

Oscar Garcia News: Cleansheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Garcia recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 win over Monterrey.

Garcia was sharp throughout the match, making four saves, including two diving stops, to keep Monterrey off the scoresheet. His 78.3 save percentage to start the season reflects a solid campaign so far, highlighted by two clean sheets and a penalty save. His next fixture comes against Atlante, presenting a favorable opportunity to add to those numbers.

Oscar Garcia
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now