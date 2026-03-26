Oscar Garcia News: Concedes goal in win

Garcia made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico San Luis.

Garcia conceded a goal from close range after a defensive giveaway, a difficult situation to deal with. His Clausura campaign has remained challenging, with 19 goals conceded in nine matches and no clean sheets so far. The defense in front of him has offered little support, as he has already faced 64 shots, and his save percentage of 69.4 has not been enough to offset that pressure. Garcia will next face Atlas, who currently sit sixth in the table, making it a more difficult matchup.