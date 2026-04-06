Oscar Garcia News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Garcia made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlas.
Garcia saw his side dominating most of the contest but showed safety when called into action to keep his first clean sheet since September. With just one goal allowed over the last two games, the goalkeeper have a lot of reasons to celebrate as prior to this stretch he allowed multiple goals in 11 of 15 games and was even benched for some matchups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now