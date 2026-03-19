Oscar Garcia News: Saves 11 shots in midweek loss
Garcia recorded 11 saves and allowed five goals in Wednesday's 5-0 defeat against Guadalajara.
Garcia was outstanding despite the overwhelming defeat, as he recorded the most single-game saves for any goalkeeper in the first 11 weeks of Clausura campaign, and most of the goals he conceded were too difficult for him to stop. He regained a starting spot following a short period of rotation between him and Jordan Garcia. With the Lions set to have a new manager after this game, the Mexican will hope his latest performance is enough to earn him sustained action for the rest of the tournament.
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