Oscar Garcia News: Tallies seven saves against Necaxa

Garcia had seven saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win over Necaxa.

Garcia did a good job limiting the opposition to one goal, while the seven saves represented a season-high count and doubled his Apertura 2026 total. He carried his strong momentum from the Leagues Cup first stage to Liga MX play for a squad that has now achieved five wins in a row, albeit failing to secure a clean sheet in the last three. He'll face a difficult challenge Saturday versus a Monterrey team that is at the top of the competition in scoring and coming off a six-goal victory.