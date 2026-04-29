Oscar Haret Ortega News: Returns to Juarez after loan

Ortega will head back to FC Juarez for the Apertura 2026 campaign as Santos Laguna didn't exercise the purchase option in his loan agreement.

Ortega featured in 21 league matches for the Laguneros, though he finished the Clausura campaign on the bench for the final five games. He stood out for his aerial ability and led the team with an average of 4.9 clearances per contest last season. However, disciplinary issues proved costly, as he picked up six yellow cards and two reds. If he sticks with his parent team, the defender could be a decent addition to the squad's depth behind Jesus Murillo, Moises Mosquera and Jose Garcia.