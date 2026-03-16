Oscar Haret Ortega News: Subpar display in loss

Ortega registered one tackle (one won) and three clearances in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Guadalajara.

Ortega won roughly 57 percent of his duels but failed to make his usual defensive impact against the Rojiblancos. The defender has made three consecutive starts, and his average of 5.4 clearances per game remains the highest figure on the squad this campaign. However, Kevin Balanta is back from an injury absence and could put pressure in the contention for center-back spots, especially after the defensive struggles in Saturday's match.