Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Hojlund headshot

Oscar Hojlund Injury: Leaves national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Hojlund has been dropped from the Danish U21 national team due to a muscle injury and is heading back to Frankfurt for further examination, according to his club.

Hojlund appears to be heading to the sidelines for a bit, as he was withdrawn from his national team due to an apparent muscle injury. He is returning to his club for further testing, hoping scans don't reveal too much more. He has seen decent time lately, so this could force a change if he misses time, with Ansgar Knauff or Can Uzun taking his spot.

Oscar Hojlund
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now