Oscar Hojlund Injury: Leaves national team

Hojlund has been dropped from the Danish U21 national team due to a muscle injury and is heading back to Frankfurt for further examination, according to his club.

Hojlund appears to be heading to the sidelines for a bit, as he was withdrawn from his national team due to an apparent muscle injury. He is returning to his club for further testing, hoping scans don't reveal too much more. He has seen decent time lately, so this could force a change if he misses time, with Ansgar Knauff or Can Uzun taking his spot.