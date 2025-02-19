Oscar Hojlund Injury: Training individually
Hojlund was forced off in the 50th minute against Kiel due to injury but was spotted in training Wednesday doing individual work, the club announced.
Hojlund needed to leave the field injured Sunday but returned to individual training Wednesday morning, suggesting a minor issue. His participation was likely precautionary as he aims to be ready for Sunday's big clash with Bayern.
