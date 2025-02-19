Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Hojlund Injury: Training individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Hojlund was forced off in the 50th minute against Kiel due to injury but was spotted in training Wednesday doing individual work, the club announced.

Hojlund needed to leave the field injured Sunday but returned to individual training Wednesday morning, suggesting a minor issue. His participation was likely precautionary as he aims to be ready for Sunday's big clash with Bayern.

