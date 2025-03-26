Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Hojlund headshot

Oscar Hojlund Injury: Training on his own

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Hojlund (strain) has been training on his own on Wednesday, the club announced.

Hojlund was forced to leave his national team due to a muscle injury and was spotted training individually on Wednesday. It is still uncertain whether he will be able to participate in Saturday's match against Stuttgart. This could affect the starting lineup as he has frequently been a starter in midfield recently. Ansgar Knauff could take his place if he misses the match squad.

Oscar Hojlund
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now