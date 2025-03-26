Oscar Hojlund Injury: Training on his own

Hojlund (strain) has been training on his own on Wednesday, the club announced.

Hojlund was forced to leave his national team due to a muscle injury and was spotted training individually on Wednesday. It is still uncertain whether he will be able to participate in Saturday's match against Stuttgart. This could affect the starting lineup as he has frequently been a starter in midfield recently. Ansgar Knauff could take his place if he misses the match squad.