Oscar Hojlund Injury: Will be in the squad for Bayern
Hojlund (undisclosed) was forced off in the game against Kiel and was training individually Wednesday but is fully fit and in contention to start, coach Dino Toppmoller said in a press conference.
Hojlund completed an individual training session Wednesday after being forced off in the 50th minute in the last match with an undisclosed injury. He is now fully available and could return to the lineup Sunday against Bayern.
