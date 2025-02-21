Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Hojlund

Oscar Hojlund Injury: Will be in the squad for Bayern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Hojlund (undisclosed) was forced off in the game against Kiel and was training individually Wednesday but is fully fit and in contention to start, coach Dino Toppmoller said in a press conference.

Hojlund completed an individual training session Wednesday after being forced off in the 50th minute in the last match with an undisclosed injury. He is now fully available and could return to the lineup Sunday against Bayern.

Oscar Hojlund
Eintracht Frankfurt
