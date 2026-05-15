Oscar Hojlund Injury: Won't play in season finale

Hojlund is out for Saturday's game against Stuttgart due to a toe injury, according to manager Albert Riera. "[Oscar] Højlund didn't train for the last two days as he has a slight injury to his toe, so he's not available."

Hojlund didn't train over the last two days due to the injury, and Riera has decided not to risk him. The defensive midfielder ends the season with 12 starts across 24 Bundesliga appearances, tallying one goal, one assist, seven chances created, 29 tackles and 21.1 passes per game as a holding midfielder.