Oscar Hojlund News: Rare goal during win

Hojlund scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created during Saturday's 2-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Hojlund scored during Saturday's win, a rare goal for the midfielder as he also created a chance as well. The midfielder was brilliant throughout the match, even if he's not a consistent goalscoring threat. Hojlund will hope to build on this rare goal contribution in a box-to-box role to close out the campaign.