Oscar Hojlund headshot

Oscar Hojlund News: Rare goal during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hojlund scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created during Saturday's 2-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Hojlund scored during Saturday's win, a rare goal for the midfielder as he also created a chance as well. The midfielder was brilliant throughout the match, even if he's not a consistent goalscoring threat. Hojlund will hope to build on this rare goal contribution in a box-to-box role to close out the campaign.

Oscar Hojlund
Eintracht Frankfurt
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