Oscar Jimenez headshot

Oscar Jimenez News: Beaten twice against Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Jimenez recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Necaxa.

Jimenez succumbed to the talent and effectiveness of the rival offense in Friday's game. He's now averaging 3.0 saves and 1.3 goals conceded per game after six matches played in the Clausura tournament. If the rotation between him and Alfonso Blanco continues, Jimenez will return to the bench for the next clash against Pumas and will start again in the 14th week at Queretaro.

