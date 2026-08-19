Oscar Jimenez News: Cleansheet in draw

Jimenez made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Toluca.

Jimenez recorded his first clean sheet of the Liga MX Apertura season for Atlante, building on what has been a promising start to his time with the club. After starting just 12 Liga MX matches across the previous two seasons, he has now started all four matches this campaign since joining Atlante, posting an 80 save percentage across 24 shots faced. His next fixture comes against Tigres, who sit 16th without a win so far this season, presenting a favorable opportunity to build on his early momentum.