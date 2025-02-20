Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Jimenez headshot

Oscar Jimenez News: Concedes once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Jimenez registered two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Jimenez made another appearance as a starter as the rotation with Alfonso Blanco has kept on going. He was beaten once in the 11th minute as a shot from the edge of the box was deflected and changed course after he'd already gone in the opposite direction. He'll likely return to the bench in their upcoming game against Tigres.

Oscar Jimenez
Leon
