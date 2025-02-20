Oscar Jimenez News: Concedes once in draw

Jimenez registered two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Jimenez made another appearance as a starter as the rotation with Alfonso Blanco has kept on going. He was beaten once in the 11th minute as a shot from the edge of the box was deflected and changed course after he'd already gone in the opposite direction. He'll likely return to the bench in their upcoming game against Tigres.