Oscar Jimenez News: Saves seven shots at Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Jimenez made seven saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Jimenez had his most productive performance of the campaign, stopping seven attempts and being beaten only by a strike that gave him too little time to react. The goalkeeper is now averaging 3.4 saves per game this year. Despite his good form, he'll likely move back to a substitute role next Saturday against Puebla as part of the rotation with Alfonso Blanco, so Jimenez's next opportunity would come on April 15 at Cruz Azul.

