Oscar Jimenez News: Saves six shots against Xolos

Jimenez had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tijuana.

Jimenez put in a solid effort despite being beaten by a close-range shot in the first half of the win. The keeper is now averaging 3.2 saves and 1.2 goals conceded per game this season. Both Jimenez and Alfonso Blanco have alternated in the starting lineup throughout the tournament, so that is likely to remain the case in the near future.