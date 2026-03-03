Oscar Macias Injury: Forced off midweek

Macias subbed off due to a muscular issue in the right thigh during the second half of Tuesday's game against Mazatlan.

Macias had ice applied to his leg after leaving the pitch during his second straight start since recovering from a previous muscle injury. He has struggled to stay fit lately and is once again at risk of seeing his involvement limited in future contests. If Macias can't play in the next league games, Roberto Meraz should be the natural replacement option, and Sebastian Perez Bouquet could also take on an increased role.