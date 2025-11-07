Macias was an unused substitute during the previous clash against Juarez but may have still been in the process of completing his recovery after staying out of the match squad for two games with the same injury. Given that his positional rival Rodrigo Dourado is suspended for the regular-season finale against Tigres, players like Sebastien Salles Lamonge, Sebastian Perez Bouquet and Juan Sanabria could be deployed in defensive midfield roles. Prior to the problem, Macias had scored his first goal and assist of the campaign over his last two starts.