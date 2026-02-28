Oscar Macias News: Back in starting XI Saturday

Macias (quadriceps) is in the starting lineup to face Puebla on Saturday.

Macias missed three games due to the injury but completed a full recovery in time to take part in the week eight matchup. He'll likely take a holding midfield spot, leaving both Roberto Meraz and Sebastian Perez Bouquet among the substitutes for now. Macias made three Clausura appearances before suffering the injury, tallying six shots (one on goal), five tackles and five clearances over that period.