Oscar Macias News: Nets game-winning goal
Macias scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory against Juárez.
Macias scored the lone goal of the match with a clever finish from inside the box after a low cross from Juan Sanabria. However, fantasy managers must be wise when analyzing what Macias can bring to the table. As a central midfield who isn't particularly known for his attacking contributions, this goal might have been a one-off for the midfielder. He should continue to deliver most of his value via passing and defensive stats.
