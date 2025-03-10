Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Macias headshot

Oscar Macias News: Nets game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Macias scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory against Juárez.

Macias scored the lone goal of the match with a clever finish from inside the box after a low cross from Juan Sanabria. However, fantasy managers must be wise when analyzing what Macias can bring to the table. As a central midfield who isn't particularly known for his attacking contributions, this goal might have been a one-off for the midfielder. He should continue to deliver most of his value via passing and defensive stats.

Oscar Macias
Atlético San Luis
