Oscar Macias News: Plays 68 minutes in loss

Macias (thigh) generated one tackle (one won) and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul.

Macias was active in his usual defensive midfield role after recovering from a slight muscular issue, though he barely made a difference in a tough match. He's now averaging 1.1 shots (0.1 on goal), 31.6 accurate passes and 1.1 tackles per game this season. However, he has been replaced by Roberto Meraz during the second half in each of the last three contests.