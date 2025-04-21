Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Macias headshot

Oscar Macias News: Scores goal versus Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Macias scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pachuca.

Macias opened the scoring through a right-footed touch in the 71st minute of the win. He added to his three goals in 16 matches played (14 starts) during the first Liga MX tournament of the year. Other than that, the midfielder's most relevant stats were his 11 shots (four on target), 651 accurate passes, 30 fouls drawn and 24 tackles.

Oscar Macias
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now