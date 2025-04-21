Oscar Macias News: Scores goal versus Pachuca

Macias scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pachuca.

Macias opened the scoring through a right-footed touch in the 71st minute of the win. He added to his three goals in 16 matches played (14 starts) during the first Liga MX tournament of the year. Other than that, the midfielder's most relevant stats were his 11 shots (four on target), 651 accurate passes, 30 fouls drawn and 24 tackles.