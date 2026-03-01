Oscar Mingueza News: Assists Sunday

Mingueza had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal), crossing five times inaccurately and making two takles (winning one) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.

Mingeuza set up Ferran Jutgla in the 58th minute assisting Celta's first goal while leading the team in crosses and tackles. The assist was the first since November for Mingueza as he made his first La Liga start in a month.