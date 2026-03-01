Oscar Mingueza News: Assists Sunday
Mingueza had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal), crossing five times inaccurately and making two takles (winning one) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.
Mingeuza set up Ferran Jutgla in the 58th minute assisting Celta's first goal while leading the team in crosses and tackles. The assist was the first since November for Mingueza as he made his first La Liga start in a month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Mingueza See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season220 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 1, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksSeptember 29, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksMarch 9, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 15, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Mingueza See More