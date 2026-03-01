Oscar Mingueza headshot

Oscar Mingueza News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Mingueza had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal), crossing five times inaccurately and making two takles (winning one) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.

Mingeuza set up Ferran Jutgla in the 58th minute assisting Celta's first goal while leading the team in crosses and tackles. The assist was the first since November for Mingueza as he made his first La Liga start in a month.

Oscar Mingueza
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Mingueza See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Mingueza See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
220 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 1, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 29, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 9, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 15, 2021