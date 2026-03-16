Oscar Mingueza News: Earns assist

Mingueza assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Mingueza would step up for an assist Sunday, finding Ferran Jutgla in the fourth minute for an early opening goal. This is his second assist in their past four games, as he also earned one against Girona. He is up to four assists in 24 appearances this season, also adding a goal.