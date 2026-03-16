Oscar Mingueza headshot

Oscar Mingueza News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Mingueza assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Mingueza would step up for an assist Sunday, finding Ferran Jutgla in the fourth minute for an early opening goal. This is his second assist in their past four games, as he also earned one against Girona. He is up to four assists in 24 appearances this season, also adding a goal.

Oscar Mingueza
Celta Vigo
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