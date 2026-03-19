Oscar Mingueza News: Eligible after UEL ban
Mingueza is no longer suspended following his absence in Thursday's Europa League clash against Lyon.
Mingueza looks set for an immediate return to action after starting four straight games as a wing-back prior to his ban. The defender has assisted twice over those four outings, but his production has otherwise been limited to a few passes and defensive stats. Sergio Carreira and Javi Rodriguez are at risk of losing their starting spots or moving to more defensive positions with Mingueza back.
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