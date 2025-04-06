Oscar Mingueza News: Finally logs assist again

Mingueza assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Mallorca.

In Mingueza's first game back from suspension, he broke out a drought in the category. After beginning his 2024-25 season with five assists across nine appearances, he had not assisted any goals in between Oct. 20 and the weekend. Perhaps the wide midfielder can get going again in that category, considering that excellent early-season form is what separated him from being an alright option to a superb one.