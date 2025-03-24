Oscar Mingueza News: Forced off with fatigue

Mingueza was forced off in the 94th minute of extra time due to muscular fatigue in Sunday's clash with Netherlands.

Mingueza asked to be replaced in the 94th minute due to muscular fatigue and couldn't contribute further in extra time. He likely hasn't suffered an injury but will be assessed by his club this week to determine if the issue is more serious. He is suspended for next Monday's match against Las Palmas and will have time to recover before next Saturday's game against Mallorca.