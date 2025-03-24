Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Mingueza headshot

Oscar Mingueza News: Forced off with fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Mingueza was forced off in the 94th minute of extra time due to muscular fatigue in Sunday's clash with Netherlands.

Mingueza asked to be replaced in the 94th minute due to muscular fatigue and couldn't contribute further in extra time. He likely hasn't suffered an injury but will be assessed by his club this week to determine if the issue is more serious. He is suspended for next Monday's match against Las Palmas and will have time to recover before next Saturday's game against Mallorca.

Oscar Mingueza
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now