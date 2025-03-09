Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Mingueza

Oscar Mingueza News: Nets one in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 3:05pm

Mingueza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Leganes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Mingueza netted his third goal of the campaign, but his first in 21 appearances, as he buried a shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Alfonso Gonzalez in the 26th minute of play. This marked the seventh time in eight outings that Mingueza registered at least one shot, however, it was the first time in that span that he landed one on target.

Oscar Mingueza
Celta Vigo
