Oscar Mingueza News: Nets one in victory

Mingueza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Leganes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Mingueza netted his third goal of the campaign, but his first in 21 appearances, as he buried a shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Alfonso Gonzalez in the 26th minute of play. This marked the seventh time in eight outings that Mingueza registered at least one shot, however, it was the first time in that span that he landed one on target.