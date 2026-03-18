Oscar Mingueza News: Picks one match ban

Mingueza received his third yellow card of the campaign in last week's first leg against Lyon in the Europa League and will therefore be suspended for Thursday's second leg, according to the UEFA.

Mingueza is suspended for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Lyon after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign in last week's first leg. The defender has been a staple in the Celeste's back line, so his absence forces a shake-up defensively, with Javi Rodriguez in line to step into a bigger role against the Gones.